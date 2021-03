Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 10:07 Hits: 6

CANBERRA (Reuters) - A British-Australian academic who spent two years detained in Iran said on Tuesday she was kept in solitary confinement for seven months, in what she described as "psychological torture" that left her contemplating suicide. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/09/academic-held-in-iran-for-two-years-says-imprisonment-pushed-her-to-brink-of-suicide