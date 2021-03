Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 09:40 Hits: 6

Former US President Donald Trump didn’t think strategically or have a plan to translate his autocratic tendencies into new, authoritarian institutions. Frighteningly, however, it isn't difficult to see how a more serious and savvy wannabe autocrat might have succeeded.

