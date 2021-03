Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 03:25 Hits: 3

On International Women's Day, three major world leaders drew attention to how women have been impacted disproportionately by the coronavirus pandemic. They called for equality and protection from gender-based violence.

