Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 07:17 Hits: 3

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore has launched a travel "bubble" business hotel that allows executives to do face-to-face meetings without a risk of exposure to the coronavirus, in one of the world's first such facilities. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/09/singapore-039bubble039-business-hotel-welcomes-first-guests