Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 07:19 Hits: 3

KOTA KINABALU: The state should consider naming new roads and buildings after former leaders of Sabah, says state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/09/honour-former-sabah-leaders-by-naming-new-roads-and-buildings-after-them-says-masidi