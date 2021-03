Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 07:50 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: The government is set to announce details of the special protection plan to compensate those who experience serious side-effects from the Covid-19 vaccination next Monday (March 15). Read full story

