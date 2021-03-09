The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Xinjiang firms seek damages from foreign researcher over forced labour reports: media

Xinjiang firms seek damages from foreign researcher over forced labour reports: media BEIJING (Reuters) - The official news outlet of the Communist Party of China's Xinjiang region said unidentified companies from the area have filed a domestic civil lawsuit seeking unspecified compensation from a U.S.-based human rights researcher whose reports alleged forced labour is used in the region's cotton industry. Read full story

