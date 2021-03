Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 08:24 Hits: 4

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament has voted to strip the immunity from prosecution from Carles Puigdemont and two other Catalan separatist lawmakers Spain has charged with sedition. Read full story

