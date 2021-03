Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 21:52 Hits: 2

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge on Monday overturned graft convictions against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, clearing the way for the left-wing leader to run in the 2022 presidential election.

