Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 02:29 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON: Major USĀ aviation, travel and aerospace groups on Monday (Mar 8) joined airline unions in urging the Biden administration to help establish temporary COVID-19 health credentials to boost travel, which has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to the White House COVID ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/airlines-biden-covid-19-health-credentials-travel-vaccine-14365878