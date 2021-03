Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 21:43 Hits: 2

“Raya and the Last Dragon” offers an exploration of finding faith in others, and some welcomely complex characters that ought to become the norm.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/Movies/2021/0308/Disney-s-hopeful-Raya-is-another-leap-for-female-heroes?icid=rss