Overnight news roundup: CDC releases new guidelines for vaccinated Americans

Today's big news was small news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finally released initial guidelines freeing vaccinated Americans from some COVID-19 restrictions. The catch? For this first round, the only loosened restrictions are that vaccinated Americans should feel free to—with appropriate caution—meet with other vaccinated Americans indoors, without masks, and without social distancing. Those vaccinated can also similarly meet with unvaccinated family members—for example, grandchildren—as long as nobody involved is in a severe risk category.

Those who have been vaccinated should, however, continue to wear masks and social distance in public situations. Fewer than 1 in 10 Americans have been able to get the vaccine, which means the risk of transmitting the virus in public remains high.

Today's top stories:

Reaching herd immunity may hinge on departisanizing COVID-19 vaccination efforts

McConnell's months of obstruction are over: $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief is on the way

American Rescue Plan won't just stimulate the economy, it will be a massive anti-poverty win

Biden marks International Women's Day with orders to roll back some of Trump's gender-based damage

Racist customers threatened to call ICE on Mexican restaurant's workers for requiring masks

From community writers:

Supreme Court rejects final Trump election appeal

Marjorie Taylor Green is seriously in trouble—with Republicans

