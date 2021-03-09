Overnight news roundup: CDC releases new guidelines for vaccinated Americans

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 03:30 Hits: 2

Today's big news was small news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finally released initial guidelines freeing vaccinated Americans from some COVID-19 restrictions. The catch? For this first round, the only loosened restrictions are that vaccinated Americans should feel free to—with appropriate caution—meet with other vaccinated Americans indoors, without masks, and without social distancing. Those vaccinated can also similarly meet with unvaccinated family members—for example, grandchildren—as long as nobody involved is in a severe risk category.

Those who have been vaccinated should, however, continue to wear masks and social distance in public situations. Fewer than 1 in 10 Americans have been able to get the vaccine, which means the risk of transmitting the virus in public remains high.

Today's top stories:

From community writers:

