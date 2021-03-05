Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 22:30 Hits: 1

China today reaffirmed its opposition to unilateral U.S. sanctions against Cuba, Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, after denouncing the socio-economic impact of these measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wang Wenbin, Foreign Ministry spokesman, urged Washington to listen to the international community's call in this regard and immediately lift the coercive policies imposed under the pretext of human rights.

"Such moves are widely criticized (...) The facts show that unilateral sanctions impact the economic and political order and the global governance system", Wenbin said.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, the White House thus undermines these nations' efforts to mobilize resources, expand the economy, and improve their population's welfare.

After sending #Venezuela vital aid to tackle the inhuman #US sanctions, #China is now is sending 500 thousand doses of #COVID19 vaccines to help Venezuela battle the pandemic. Meanwhile the US regime is enforcing economic pressures to subjugate our people.#ThankYouChinapic.twitter.com/EHRUpJjGF0 March 2, 2021

He described this position as a threat to the right to life, self-determination, and development and as a continuous, systematic, and large-scale violation of human rights.

"With the Covid-19 pandemic, unilateral sanctions led to shortages of medicine and food for tens of millions of people, put health and life at risk, especially for vulnerable groups, and exacerbated poverty, hunger, and inequality," he added.

China Lists Four ‘Red Lines’ to Biden, Demands US Lift Tariffs and Sanctions. https://t.co/21Kbxnvr8h February 28, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/China-Rejects-US-Sanctions-Against-Cuba-and-Other-Countries-20210305-0018.html