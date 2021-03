Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 20:44 Hits: 2

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would commemorate the country's more than 22,000 COVID-19 victims on Thursday (Mar 11) and pay tribute to those fighting the virus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/canada-set-to-mourn-covid-19-victims-salute-health-workers-on-14364646