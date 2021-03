Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 19:52 Hits: 2

A Brazilian court has cleared criminal convictions against ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, allowing the leftist leader to run for president again next year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brazil-judge-annuls-convictions-against-lula-da-silva/a-56810379?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf