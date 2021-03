Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 18:30 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that President Joe Biden's administration was monitoring efforts tied to Russia's intelligence services aimed at undermining the Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc coronavirus vaccines. Read full story

