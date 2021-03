Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 12:28 Hits: 1

Italian police said Monday they had arrested a 36-year-old Algerian on suspicion of belonging to the Islamic State group and helping the authors of the November 2015 Paris attacks.

