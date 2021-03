Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 12:49 Hits: 1

Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma said that 1.1 million doses of vaccine produced by AstraZeneca under the global vaccine-sharing COVAX facility would arrive on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/indonesia-says-to-receive-1-1-million-doses-of-astrazeneca-covid-14360570