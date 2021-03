Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 15:55 Hits: 1

The opposing factions of Libya's divided parliament met in a frontline city on Monday for the first time after years of war and chaos, to debate a proposed unity government to oversee national elections this year under an international peace plan.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/libyan-parliament-reunites-after-years-of-war-to-debate-new-government-14363000