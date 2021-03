Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 19:34 Hits: 2

The number of people treated in French intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 reached a 14.5-week-high on Monday (Mar 8), at 3,849, while total hospitalisations for the disease increased for the second day running, to 25,195.

