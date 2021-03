Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 13:15 Hits: 0

Millions of women around the world are taking to the streets today to mark International Women’s Day — in a year where women have been disproportionately impacted by rising poverty, unemployment and violence during the pandemic. We hear voices from protests in the Philippines, Mexico and Guatemala.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/8/international_womens_day