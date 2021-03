Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 15:42 Hits: 1

Surging greentech stocks have led to a debate about whether we are on the cusp of a Green Revolution, or yet another asset-price bubble. In fact, both interpretations are provisionally correct, because all now depends on whether governments will step in to provide the necessary rules, infrastructure, and markets.

