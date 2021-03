Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 02:40 Hits: 5

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, said there were concerns about how dark her son Archie's skin would be before his birth and that such worries explained why he was not given the title of prince.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210308-meghan-markle-says-british-royal-family-worried-about-her-son-s-dark-skin