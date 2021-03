Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 03:13 Hits: 4

New Zealand will buy additional Covid-19 vaccines, developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, which will be enough to vaccinate the whole country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210308-new-zealand-to-buy-enough-pfizer-doses-to-vaccinate-entire-population