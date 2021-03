Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 07:51 Hits: 4

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Thousands of women joined protests by farmers on the outskirts of Delhi on Monday to mark International Women's Day, demanding the scrapping of new laws that open up agriculture produce markets to private buyers. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/08/thousands-of-women-join-indian-farmers039-protests-against-new-laws