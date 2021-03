Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 08:17 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: Women should not be viewed as home makers but as an equal partner in the country's socio-economic development, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/08/wee-women-are-equal-partners-in-country039s-socio-economic-development