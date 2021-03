Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 03:30 Hits: 5

SYDNEY: New Zealand will buy additional COVID-19 vaccines, developed by PfizerĀ and Germany's BioNTech, which will be enough to vaccinate the whole country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (Mar 8). The government has signed an agreement to buy an extra 8.5 million doses, enough to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-covid-19-vaccine-entire-population-10-million-doses-14359294