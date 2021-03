Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 12:28 Hits: 5

Police hit demonstrators with rubber bullets and tear gas, after multiple opposition members were reported held in Yangon raids. Meanwhile, China said it hopes to engage with "all parties" to ease the political crisis.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-thousands-rally-after-overnight-raids/a-56798892?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf