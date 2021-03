Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 12:15 Hits: 5

Pope Francis met Christians on Sunday in an ancient church torched by the Islamic State group when it swept into the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh in 2014.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210307-pope-calls-on-christians-of-qaraqosh-city-ravaged-by-is-fighters-to-forgive