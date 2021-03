Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 19:17 Hits: 6

SIRTE, Libya (Reuters) - Scores of Libyan parliament members from both sides of the divided country arrived in the frontline city of Sirte on Sunday for a session this week to debate a proposed unity government. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/08/libyan-mps-arrive-at-sirte-to-debate-unity-government