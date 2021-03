Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 16:46 Hits: 1

Ivory Coast's main opposition party on Sunday (Mar 7) claimed victory in legislative elections in the West African nation, alleging that preliminary results were riddled with irregularities.

