Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 17:33 Hits: 0

High school students in the United States should be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations by the autumn, with younger students likely to be cleared for vaccinations in early 2022, top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fauci-upbeat-on-covid-19-vaccinations-for-us-teens-by-autumn--younger-children-next-year-14356542