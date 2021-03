Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 19:45 Hits: 0

French billionaire Olivier Dassault, a politician and scion of the Dassault aircraft-making family, was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday (Mar 7), with President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to a captain of industry who "never stopped serving our country".

