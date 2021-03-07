We will survive: Saluting Gloria Gaynor, who sang a timeless anthem for us all

Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 14:00 Hits: 0

As we segue from Black History Month in February to Women’s History Month in March, it gives me another opportunity to feature my sisters here on #BlackMusicSunday, and the key role they have played in crafting musical anthems that have extended far beyond the boundaries of race and gender.

Today I want to say a special thank you to Gloria Gaynor, and all the Black women who have lifted their voices to sing songs that have sustained people of diverse backgrounds over the years.

Whether you love or hate disco, one song has transcended the genre, and had an impact on far more than people going through a bad breakup like its lyrics describe. One song became the theme song that those of us weathering the nightmare of the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s latched onto, in the midst of an outpouring of hate against members of the gay community.

That song was Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 hit single, “I Will Survive,” written by Freddie Perren and Dino Fekaris.

Nicole Froio, writing of the song’s “triumphant queer legacy” for Zora, discusses both the song and the history of disco in the gay community.

Disco music was a place of resistance for those considered too gay, too Black, or too Latino to join the mainstream hippie rock and roll scene. Tim Lawrence, professor of cultural studies at the University of East London, argues that the disco scene attempted to create a “democratic, cross-cultural community that was open-ended in its formation,” where people who frequented the scene were aware of its queer thrust or were queer themselves. According to Lawrence, the dancing of the disco scene did not reaffirm heterosexuality, cis-normativity, or even categories of race; it destabilized those constructions through an open and diverse dance floor with endless possibilities. Niv, 59, a gay man who first heard “I Will Survive” in a West Hollywood nightclub, explains that the song expresses a kind of control over the queer community’s own destiny. “This song has a powerful message: that each of us holds our destiny in our own hands, and that we control how we will be after something traumatic happens to us,” he says. “The message constantly reminds us that we will make it through. And when we hear it again, for the millionth time we recall how we did make it through the last time or the time before that, and that we have the infinite capacity to do so again and again.”

In 2006, Tarana Burke, an abuse survivor, founded what became the #MeToo movement against sexual violence; Gaynor’s song was again an anthem.

NPR’s American Anthem expanded on that theme in this 2019 story from Karen Grigsby Bates. Beyond gay communities, "I Will Survive" has become a global anthem for those who have felt politically oppressed, physically challenged or otherwise pushed to society's margins. That includes survivors of domestic abuse, for whom Gloria Gaynor herself has become a spokesperson. Cindy Southworth heads the National Network to End Domestic Violence, where Gaynor is an advocate; she remembers when the singer appeared at the organization's global conference in 2012. "She sang her song," Southworth says, "and singing along with her were 1,500 advocates from across the globe—many of them survivors themselves, singing in beautiful accents." Today, it's hard to go through life without hearing some version of "I Will Survive." Its operatic sweep makes it perfect for divas; Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and Miss Piggy have all had a go. But it's also been covered by Johnny Mathis and Cake, performed by marching bands and symphony orchestras. Karen Tongson says it's the progression of the lyrics from despair to empowerment that make "I Will Survive" a deeply personal song for a lot of people: "That chorus is like coming out of the dark and into the light." Set to a driving beat, its message is one that anyone who hears it can claim as their own. It is an anthem for people who have survived whatever life has thrown at them. As we face COVID-19, which disproportionately affects people of color, I take deep breaths daily, having made it through another day. The refrain “I will survive” echoes through my mind while I pray for folks waiting to get vaccinated.

What many people don’t know about Gaynor is her own backstory of surviving through the years, starting with herlong battle with a spinal injury.

The disco icon’s health battle began more than 40 years ago, in 1978, when she was performing “tug-of-war” choreography with her dancers at New York City’s Beacon Theatre. It was there where Gaynor fell over a monitor on stage. “The next morning, I woke up paralyzed from the waist down,” Gaynor recalled. “I called my boyfriend and said, ‘Please come — I can’t move my legs.'" Gaynor joked, “First I was afraid. I was petrified,” quoting the lyrics from her most popular hit song. But Gaynor’s real-life nightmare was no laughing matter. Over the next four decades, Gaynor was in and out of operating rooms in an attempt to heal the “domino effect” of issues that came after the accident. In 1978, Gaynor had surgery to remove a ruptured disc and fuse two of the vertebrae in her lower spine. This procedure helped her walk again. Still, Gaynor claimed employees at her record label declared “the queen is dead.” Determined to make a comeback that year, Gaynor recorded “I Will Survive” while wearing a back brace.

Though several different online biographies have different birthdays for Gaynor, most accept she was born in 1943, and is 77, as I’ve noted in this biographical sketch.

Gaynor was born Gloria Fowles on September 7, (1943), in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of a seamstress and an absentee father who sang professionally. One of seven children, she grew up poor in a house full of music. Although her father was not around for most of her childhood, her mother had a lovely singing voice, and all her siblings enjoyed singing as well. But when Gaynor was still a girl, her mother had throat surgery that robbed her of her rich singing voice. After that, she often asked Gloria to sing some of her favorite songs. "I didn't think she had ever paid any attention to my singing," Gaynor recalled in Guideposts. "And there she was asking me to do one of her favorites." Gaynor gained further confidence when she was 13 years old and practiced a popular song under the staircase in the hallway of the family's apartment building. Hearing her, a lady from the upstairs apartment called out in surprise, "Oh, I thought that was the radio." Gaynor sang with the Soul Satisfiers for about a year, after which she made the rounds of clubs throughout the eastern United States and the Midwest. Her first big break came when singer/producer Johnny Nash caught her act at the Wagon Wheel Club and asked her to sing on a record he was producing. The Nash-produced record became a hit locally, but more importantly it won a broader audience for Gaynor. In the early 1970s, the dawn of the disco era, she enjoyed a club hit with a song called "Honeybee." "There was a real need for music that people could dance to," Gaynor recalled in comments included on her official website. "The world needed an inexpensive way to release the tension and frustration" of daily life. Gaynor firmly established herself as the "First Lady of Disco" in 1973 when she released "Never Can Say Goodbye," which climbed to number nine on the pop charts and became the first genuine disco hit. The song was the title track on her 1973 album, the first to feature nonstop programmed dance music. Gaynor released at least one album a year from 1973 through 1981, and all of them managed to climb into the top 40. The biggest selling album of all, however, was Love Tracks, released in 1978 and featuring the most memorable song of the disco craze--"I Will Survive." This was by far Gaynor's biggest hit, rocketing in 1979 to number one on the pop charts and adopted by generations of Americans as their personal anthem of defiance and survival. The single won Gaynor the one and only Grammy ever awarded for Best Disco Recording in 1979 and is still the song most closely associated with her career.

She opened and closed that GRAMMY category!

Gloria Gaynor is the first and only winner of the Best Disco Recording GRAMMY. She took home the prize in 1979 for “I Will Survive.” This feminist anthem has given women across the globe strength to face whatever life throws at them for decades. #BlackHistoryMonth#WomenWhoRockpic.twitter.com/eWU1gMqono February 13, 2021

Despite her success, Gaynor’s personal troubles and pain have continued. In November of 1995, Gaynor’s sister, Irma Proctor, was beaten to death in New Jersey after she tried to diffuse “a street dispute” between her murderer and a woman.

Gaynor still finds ways to insert her song of survival into current events; nearly a year ago to the day, she applied the song to COVID-19 handwashing protocols.

I haven’t had a chance to see this Summer Stage retrospective yet.

With Women’s History Month in mind, I’d planned to cover Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” and Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman” today. In the end, I decided to give each of these anthems their due separately, so stay tuned, dear readers. Till then, I would love to hear from you about the women’s anthems that have resonated in your lives.

Keep surviving, and I’ll see you in the comments.

