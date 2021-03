Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 07:40 Hits: 3

Police in authoritarian Turkmenistan are reportedly further tightening controls over information as the secretive country downplays the coronavirus pandemic and clamps down on brewing discontent over years of economic turmoil.

