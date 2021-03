Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 09:31 Hits: 3

On a historic trip, the pontiff urged Christians to stay in Iraq, and prayed for "victims of war." Both Muslims and Christians told the pope of their lives under a violent "Islamic State" rule.

