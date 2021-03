Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 08:36 Hits: 3

Switzerland votes Sunday on whether to ban full facial coverings in public places, despite women in Islamic full-face veils being an exceptionally rare sight in Swiss streets.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210307-swiss-vote-on-proposal-to-ban-full-face-veils-in-public-places