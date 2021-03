Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 06:59 Hits: 15

PETALING JAYA: Several photographs of Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed travelling by bus from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Baru, Kelantan have gone viral on social media. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/07/photos-of-tok-pa-travelling-by-bus-to-kota-baru-go-viral