Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 07:51 Hits: 7

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is likely to visit India next week, an Indian government source told Reuters on Sunday, as the two allies seek to deepen military ties to counter the growing power of China in the Asia-Pacific region. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/07/us-defence-chief-austin-likely-to-visit-india-soon-india-government-source