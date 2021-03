Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 06:45 Hits: 6

BEIJING: China's export growth jumped to the highest in more than two decades, official data showed on Sunday (Mar 7), with imports also surging in a sharp bounceback from the coronavirus outbreak that had brought activity to a near halt. Electronics and textile exports such as masks contributed ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-exports-spike-to-highest-in-decades-after-covid-19-hit-14353502