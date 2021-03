Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 07:56 Hits: 7

The army's power grab is not only destroying democracy, it may also lead to another onslaught against the Rohingya.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2021/3/7/the-world-must-act-now-to-stop-the-myanmar-militarys-brutality