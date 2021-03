Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 14:19 Hits: 6

Polls have closed in parliamentary elections in Ivory Coast, where two former presidents are seeking to keep the allies of the current leader, Alassane Ouattara, from claiming "absolute power."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ivory-coast-vote-two-ex-presidents-team-up-against-ouattara/a-56793781?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf