Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 12:46 Hits: 5

Myanmar security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to break up a protest in Yangon on Saturday, just hours after a United Nations special envoy called on the Security Council to take action against the ruling junta for the killings of protesters.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210306-un-envoy-urges-security-council-to-take-action-against-myanmar-s-junta