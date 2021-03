Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 14:56 Hits: 6

The death toll has risen to at least 20 after a vehicle packed with explosives rammed into a popular restaurant in Somalia’s capital on Friday night, with 30 wounded, the government news agency reported Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210306-rickshaw-bomb-kills-at-least-10-people-in-mogadishu