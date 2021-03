Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 17:29 Hits: 5

Thousands of Indian farmers blocked a massive expressway on the edges of New Delhi on Saturday to mark the 100th day of protests against agricultural laws that they say will devastate their income.

