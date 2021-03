Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 18:04 Hits: 5

BOSASO (Reuters) - The military in Somalia's semi-autonomous state of Puntland have recaptured 87 out of hundreds of prisoners who escaped on Friday after Islamist group al Shabaab fighters stormed a jail and freed them, according a statement from the military. Read full story

