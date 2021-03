Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 18:22 Hits: 6

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Russia's Ob river in Siberia on Saturday due to a suspected accident on an underwater pipeline, Russia's Rosprirodnadzor state environment watchdog said. Read full story

