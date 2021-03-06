The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Guinea, Kenya, and Nigeria Start COVID-19 Vaccination via COVAX

Category: World Hits: 4

Guinea, Kenya, and Nigeria Start COVID-19 Vaccination via COVAX

Guinea, Kenia, and Nigeria, three of Africa's lowest-income countries, kicked off on Friday the COVID-19 vaccination campaign with the support of the COVAX facility led by the World Health Organization (WHO).

RELATED:

COVAX To Send 26 Million Vaccines To Latin America

On Tuesday night, Kenya received the first million COVID-19 vaccine doses, allocated to frontline workers. The vaccines will be stored in a brand new warehouse built with the support of the United Nations Children Fund(UNICEF) and then transported to the rest of the country.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) reports more than 3,913,997 million COVID-19 infections and at least 104,368 deaths in the continent, which also tries to contain an Ebola outbreak.

On March 2, the COVAX facility published the first round of COVID-19 vaccine allocations. According to the information, 8 out of the 54 African countries have not signed up to receive COVID-19 vaccines via COVAX. These are Burundi, Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, Niger, Seychelles, and Tanzania.

  

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Guinea-Kenia-and-Nigeria-Start-COVID-19-Vaccination-via-COVAX-20210305-0025.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version