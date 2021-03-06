The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

WH Press Secretary slams reporter who masked Trump attack: 'We don’t take our advice or counsel from former President Trump'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday defended President Joe Biden's immigration policies that are working to reverse former President Trump's "immoral" and "inhumane" acts against migrant children, and criticized a reporter who tried to mask an attack from the ex-president by referring to them as "a lot of Americans."

Speaking about unaccompanied immigrant children coming to the U.S. southern border, a reporter told Psaki that "a lot of Americans are saying that, you know, the surges are happening under President Biden's watch, after he reversed some previous policies."

"Does the administration take any accountability for what's happening?" the reporter asked.

"Who are the Americans?" Psaki knowingly pressed.

"Well, I know you don't want to answer to him but, the former president just released a statement saying that the Biden administration must act immediately to end the border nightmare that they have unleashed on our nation."

"Former President Trump?" Psaki asked.

"Yes," the reporter, caught in obfuscation, replied.

"We don't take our advice or counsel from former President Trump on immigration policy which was not only inhumane, but ineffective over the last four years," Psaki declared. "We're going to chart our own path forward, and that includes treating children with humanity and respect and ensuring they're safe when they cross our borders."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/03/jen-psaki-2650952538/

