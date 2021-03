Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 11:42 Hits: 2

Brussels will call on Washington to lift the export ban on AstraZeneca's vaccine to ensure the producer's obligation to the EU is met, according to the Financial Times.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-seeks-us-supplies-of-astrazeneca-vaccine-report/a-56793089?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf